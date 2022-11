Harrison (With files from Tourism Harrison) – The annual Harrison Lights by the Lake returns Saturday November 19th, 2022 until Sunday January 8th, 2023.

It’s a 2-km stretch along the lakefront that is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland. Experience Harrison Village dressed in quaint Holiday décor and see light displays that highlight the legendary Sasquatch and local wildlife enjoying the outdoors.

The promenade is fully paved making it wheelchair and stroller-friendly.

Harrison Lights By The Lake 2022/Tourism Harrison