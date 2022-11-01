AbbyPD Searching for 30 year Old George Charles – Wanted for Robbery, Assault CBH, Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is searching for 30 year Old George Charles who is wanted for Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Obstruct of a Peace Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
Do not approach him and call 911 with any sightings.
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is searching for 30 year Old George Charles who is wanted for Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Obstruct of a Peace Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
Do not approach him and call 911 with any sightings.
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is searching for 30 year Old George Charles who is wanted for Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Obstruct of a Peace Officer
Victoria/Fraser Valley – Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis is part of the Health Committee Report on Drug Toxicity and Overdose Crisis. The report was released on
Chicago/Pittsburgh/Abbotsford – Such are the lives of pro athletes. On the NFL trade Deadline day, the Chicago Bears traded for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – The record heat and dry conditions which commenced on July 18th continued to October 20th. A record 95 day