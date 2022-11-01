Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 30 year Old George Charles – Wanted for Robbery, Assault CBH, Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is searching for 30 year Old George Charles who is wanted for Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Obstruct of a Peace Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Do not approach him and call 911 with any sightings.

