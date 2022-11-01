2022-2026 Chilliwack Council Swearing In Ceremony (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – The 2022-2026 Chilliwack City Council Inauguration took place Tuesday night at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The only major change that votoers made in the October election was Nicole Huitema Reid replacing the outgoing councilor Sue Knott.

A meet and greet followed in the lobby, filled with the usual political and business hob nobbers.

Speaking of business, one of the first bits of business for new Councilor Reid is the appointment to CEPCO, the business arm of the City of Chilliwack.

Reid spoke with FVN and chillTV’s Don Lehn about the first impressions since being sworn in and the new appointment, let alone the learning curve.