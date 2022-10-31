Tom Lavin and The Legendary Powder Blues Wind-Up 44th Anniversary In Chilliwack on Saturday December 3

Chilliwack – Time flies when you are “doin’ it right on the wrong side of town”.

The last time Tom Lavin and The Legendary Powder Blues band played Chilliwack was 2016 at the Blues night at the Chilliwack Fair, and 2015 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Tom Lavin and The Legendary Powder Blues wind-up their 44th Anniversary tour in Chilliwack on Saturday December 3.

Canada’s perennial top blues band has performed world-wide offering their audience an incredible array of blues stylings including their many hits, including Thirsty Ears, Hear That Guitar Ring, What’ve I Been Drinkin’?, Boppin’ With The Blues and of course, Doin’ It Right, the track the put Powder Blues on the way to stardom. Brought to you by Mur-Man Productions.

