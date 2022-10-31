Serving in Silence – Lest We Forget – Gwen Settle and her “Top Secret Military Story” at Clearbrook Library – Monday November 7

Abbotsford/Clearbrook – Gwen Settle, who was born in Dartmouth, NS and lived in Ontario, Alberta and BC as well, made Abbotsford her home in August 2000.

Gwen joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1962,serving as a Naval Operations WREN on the east coast of Canada during the Cold War in a trade classified as Top Secret. It wasn’t until the late 1990s that she was able to talk about her work.

Since then Gwen has spoken to many schools, groups and organizations throughout Canada both in-person and via Zoom about her experiences.

Register by November 5. Gwen will be speaking at the Clearbrook Library, 32320 George Ferguson Way Abbotsford

Monday, November 7th

6:30-7:30pm

Registration required: 604-859-7814.