Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – November 18 to December 4

Chilliwack – It’s back on set.

Watch Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films, Creator Panels and more for only $9.99. The 6th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns with 64 films across 15 screening blocks.

Enjoy the festival in-person this November 18-20 at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas with industry events at Cowork Chilliwack.

You can also experience the festival virtually from the comfort of your own home November 21 to December 4th.

The motto – Tomorrow is another day. Independent film is here to stay.

Check out the full line-up and get your tickets at https://ciff.ca/

The industry lineup:



Saturday November 19th



11am – How To Sell Your Feature Film

Informative panel on what it takes to sell and market your feature film. Want to know the best ways to get your feature picked up? Attend this. Featuring Canadian film distributor Ravens Banner, with representatives Kirk Cooper + Anelle Dehghani, plus Caroline Stern from Canoe Films, and previously Kaleidoscope.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/Industry-SpotlightHowToSellYourFeatureFilm



12.30pm – Modern Secrets of Indie Feature Filmmaking

Canadian screen award nominee Anthony Scott Burns, director of hit feature film Come True, discusses the secrets and practical tips of feature filmmaking. Anthony made Come True, which broke the top 10 best films of the year for 2021 in the New Yorker, for a million dollars with a crew of just six. A practical and informative talk for any aspiring feature filmmakers.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/ModernSecretsofIndieFeatureFilmmaking



2pm – Fireside Talk with Nash Edgerton

Australian film director, actor and stuntman, Nash Edgerton, talks about his filmmaking process and story in this fireside chat. A director of Palme D’or nominated short films, with his work screening at Cannes, Sundance and more, Nash has also worked as a stuntman on numerous productions such as The Matrix Trilogy and Star Wars, working as Ewan McGregor’s stunt double. Learn about the film industry from one of the most experienced and talented artists working today.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/FiresidechatwithNashEdgerton



Sunday November 20th



11am – Filmmaking in the Fraser Valley

Learn about filmmaking challenges and perks in the Fraser Valley.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/FilmmakingInTheFraserValley



12.30pm – Documentary Filmmaking

Learn from documentary filmmakers about the practical and ethical challenges in documentary filmmaking today.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/PanelDocumentaryFilmmaking



2pm – Diversity in Filmmaking

An important, honest and necessary discussion exploring diversity in the BC film industry. The panelists share their experiences, struggles and thoughts on diversity in the film industry and how it impacts the different stages of production.



Register: https://www.goelevent.com/ChilliwackIndependentFilmFestival/e/DiversityInFilmmaking



Interested in attending the screenings at the Cottonwood Cinema?

Explore Festival Line-Up