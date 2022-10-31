Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society – Seniors Christmas Seniors Stocking Fundraiser Drive Thru – Tuesday November 8 at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society Seniors Christmas Seniors Stocking Fundraiser Drive Thru is Tuesday November 8.

This will be done at Evergreen Hall from 8 to 10AM.

The Society is now collecting donations, both gifts and cash donations.

This will aid to fill Christmas hampers and stockings.

Kelly Velonis, Executive Director for the Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society told FVN: Last year we filled almost 200 stockings for low income seniors in our community as well provided over 80 Christmas Hampers, this year the need has grown. For some this is the only Christmas gift they receive. Please attend our drive-thru and enjoy a coffee and muffin and drop off a donation of cash or items listed below. Help us ensure all seniors feel the love and appreciation this Christmas

For more information 604 793 9979

Email Lori at programs@cdsrs.ca