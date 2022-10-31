Skip to content

2022 Mennonite Christmas Market in Abbotsford – November 14 to 20

Abbotsford – The 2022 Mennonite Christmas Market in Abbotsford is November 14 to 20.

This Christmas market is co-hosted with the Mennonite Heritage Museum and Stonewashedcreek and features carefully selected local artisans showcasing their products. Find unique items for everyone on your Christmas list. Enjoy the sounds of the season with beautiful music from local musicians, take some photos around the amazing tree.

November 14 – November 20

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am – 4pm
Thursday and Friday 10am – 8pm
Saturday and Sunday 10am – 4pm

Admission Fee $1 – Going to Ukraine relief

For more information email christmasmarket@mennonitemuseum.org

All Vendor spots are now filled.


Mennonite Heritage Museum

