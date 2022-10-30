Sign of the Times – Check Kids Halloween Candy for Cannabis Products

Victoria “It won’t hurt anybody and it’s funny”.

Nope it’s not. Kids won’t have the same reaction to cannabis as you would.

The Province has issued a Halloween warning: parents and caregivers should be alert and check their little ghost’s or goblin’s candy and treats to ensure no cannabis products were accidentally handed out.

The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by a high THC concentration in the unregulated product. All legal cannabis producers must follow strict packaging and labelling rules to ensure products do not appeal to children and youth.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products. Strict penalties are in place for those who sell or provide these products to minors.

Government of Canada’s public advisory about accidental ingestion of illegal copy-cat cannabis products:

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/accidental-ingestion-illegal-copycat-edible-cannabis-products-causing-serious-harm

B.C. study on Chemical Analysis of Illicit Cannabis:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/public-safety/cannabis/chemical_analysis_of_illicit_cannabis_report.pdf

Impaired driving laws in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/roadsafetybc/high-risk/drugs-alcohol

Cannabis regulation in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/cannabis