Fortis Gas Line Installation – Closes Townline Road between Maclure Rd & Upper Maclure Rd from October 31 until December 13

Abbotsford – Townline Road between Maclure Rd & Upper Maclure Rd will have single lane closures from October 31 until December 13, 2022 due to a Fortis Gas Main installation.

View all road closures and updates at https://abbotsford.ca/roadclosures

