Friday Night Lights – Grizzlies Had No Trouble Beating Mouat Hawks on Parent Appreciation Night (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The rain and the game fell on the W. J. Mouat Hawks Football at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack. The GW Graham Grizzlies SV Football team had no issues winning 48-16 at Exhibition Stadium.

“Mama Bears”, aka the players moms were honoured with this game.

Shelly Page posted video of Aiden Hewitt’s TD – https://www.facebook.com/727692632/videos/649613790020180/

Miel Bernstein posted to Facebook: I never thought I’d be a football mama. I didn’t know ahead but tonight was gr. 12 parent appreciation at the Varsity home game. We got called out on the field and recognized by our kids. I’ve always been a proud mama and I’m now a proud Grizzly Mama Bear.

Boys played a solid game with a final score of 48-16 for our Grizzlies.

Sage’s sweet note and gift was the best part of the night.

The Graham Grizzlies SV team wrap up the season on Friday night November 4 against the cross town rivals, Sardis Falcons at Exhibition Stadium.