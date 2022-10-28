Record Start for BC Flu Shot Campaign – 630,000 Rolled Up Their Sleeves in First 17 Days

Victoria – The Province’s efforts to make it free and easier for people to get the best protection possible against influenza and COVID-19 are paying off.

More than 630,000 people received their flu shots in the first 17 days of B.C.’s influenza immunization campaign, the highest number recorded in that timeframe.

Approximately 43% of those who received their flu shot got their COVID-19 fall booster at the same time. It is safe to get both vaccines at the same time.

For the first time, the Get Vaccinated system provides people with a record of their influenza vaccine in the Health Gateway: https://www.healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/

There are four ways to get your flu shot:

1. Book an appointment at a health authority clinic or pharmacy through the provincial Get Vaccinated system: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/

2. Book an appointment by phoning the provincial call centre (toll-free): 1 833 838-2323.

3. Book an appointment with your primary health-care providers’ office if they are providing flu shots.

4. Visit a pharmacy or health authority clinic offering walk-in appointments.

How to book through the Get Vaccinated system:

* If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., you’re already registered with the Get Vaccinated system.

You will automatically receive an invitation via text and/or email when it’s time to book your flu shot.

If you have not received your notification by the end of October 2022, phone the call centre.

* If you are not registered with the system, sign up online: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/

Once you’re registered, you will be sent an invitation to book an appointment for your flu shot.

* You can book one appointment to get your COVID-19 booster and your flu vaccine at the same time.

* You cannot book two separate appointments at this time. If you prefer to get your COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine on different days, choose which vaccine you want to get first and book that one now.

When your first appointment is complete, the system will then allow you to book your next appointment.

* If no appointments are available when you try to book, please try again later.

New appointments are added daily and more vaccine supply is arriving.