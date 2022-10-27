Minister’s Statement on 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games For Vancouver/Whistler – It Won’t Happen

Victoria/Vancouver/Whistler – Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, has released the following statement about the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in B.C:

“For more than a year, the Province has engaged in evaluating a potential bid for B.C. to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“I know that the prospect of hosting these Games is exciting to athletes and sports fans. However, the Province has the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project. There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now. Based on careful consideration, the Province is declining to support a bid.

“Planning and hosting an event of this magnitude requires significant attention and resources. We have existing commitments to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Invictus Games. These world-class events will bring the international spotlight to British Columbia, as well as economic benefits to support the province’s tourism-sector recovery for the next decade and beyond.

“Our government is focused on expanding the services British Columbians need, while building a more secure future. While there are many competing priorities and challenges, we are putting people first by focusing on the cost of living, health care, housing, public safety and building a strong work force.

“Our government remains committed to the important work of putting reconciliation into action, and continuing to build strong relationships with Indigenous partners. I commend the leadership of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations, who have built excitement around this process, together with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee. I also want to recognize the support from the City of Vancouver and the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this process for their work and commitment to this project.”