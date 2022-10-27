Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce AGM Wednesday November 16

Harrison – The Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce AGM is Wednesday November 16.

Enjoy appetizers, drinks, and networking as you take in the beautiful views at Fraser River Lodge from 6 to 9PM

Fraser River Lodge (7984 McDonald Rd South, Agassiz)

Tickets: FREE for Chamber members* / $10 for non-members

*Chamber Members: check your inbox shortly for our latest newsletter with your free promo code.

In the meeting the Chamber will go over the 2022 year at a glance, discuss business matters, introduce Board Members and new Chair, and unveil the new branding.

Fraser River Lodge has also extended special pricing to those who are attending the AGM and wish to stay the night at the Lodge.

Deluxe Rooms: $199/night

Executive Rooms: $225/night

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/harrison-agassiz-chamber…