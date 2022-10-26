UPDATE – Marshall Road Connector – Abbotsford to Langley and Onto Surrey – Grand Opening Friday October 28 – Pictures

Abbotsford (Photos Courtesy Councilor Dave Loewen) – A driver’s dream coming true.

Marshall Road Connector is arguably the most significant piece of road infrastructure in Abbotsford in recent years. An expansion to King Road is still in the works.

The grand opening for the connector is Friday October 28.

The Marshall Road Connector project has been a strategic priority for Council since 2016, and adds a new east-west corridor between Abbotsford and Langley/Surrey.

October 8 photos courtesy Abby Councilor Dave Loewen:

Exciting to hear this project is nearing completion and that traffic should be flowing through there within weeks. This road will provide an important transportation connection between Abbotsford and Langley/Surrey through the 16th Avenue corridor and will reduce traffic volume on Fraser Highway.

2022 Marshall Road Extension to Langley/Dave Loewen