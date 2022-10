Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospice Society Thrifty Boutique presents their 4th annual Fashionista Fashion Show on Wednesday November 16.

Join Chilliwack Hospice Society at the runway at Evergreen Hall for some of their best thrifted clothing combinations and upcycled inspiration for the upcoming season.

Tickets are $25 and available for sale in-store at Thrifty Boutique. Price includes a complimentary glass of champagne and appetizers.

Facebook info is here.