Black Umfolosi – An Immersion in the Revelry of South African Culture – In Chilliwack November 6 (VIDEO)

Combining passionate music and exuberant dances from South Africa, Black Umfolosi will take you on an international journey without ever leaving Chilliwack! On November 6, the group will use song, dance and storytelling to share the rich traditions and cultural diversity found in areas of Zimbabwe where the members of the group can trace their ancestral heritage. Black Umfolosi will create an unforgettable evening that is sure to have you tapping your feet along!

Formed in 1982, Black Umfolosi took their name from the Umfolozi Omnyama River in South Africa. Just like the zig-zagging river, the group is constantly moving and flowing with their gentle rhythms and trademark harmonies to the signature stomping movements of their traditional Gumboot Dances. They have used their music to address general human concerns, from love to family to spirit, as well as contemporary problems, such as war, the environment and illness. They believe in changing negative stereotypes, while also uplifting those around them.

Due to their natural ability to communicate passion and feeling in their performances, Black Umfolosi has become a firm favourite around the world with people of all ages and cultures. Don’t miss your chance to get your tickets and let yourself be drawn into the mesmerizing performance of Zimbabwe’s greatest ambassadors!

Black Umfolosi is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

