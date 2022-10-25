Kent Council October 24 Highlights – Swearing In New Council, Cemetery By-Law Amendments

Kent – Kent Council Highlights: From the meeting on October 24, 2022

Cemetery Bylaw Amendments – Columbaria

Two bylaw amendments related to the columbaria at Valley View Cemetery received three readings by Council. The first one (# 1664.02) simply expands the definition of an “urn” now that above-ground placement is available, while the second bylaw (# 1657.04) establishes the rates and fees for placement in the columbaria or the scattering of ashes in the memorial garden. Council will consider adoption of these bylaws at a subsequent meeting.

Mayor Pranger also acknowledged the excellent work and enhancements that the Public Works Department has been doing at the cemetery. She said it makes it more pleasant to go there and she wanted Public Works staff to know that it is much appreciated.

Columbaria at Valley View Cemetery/Oct 2022/District of Kent

Regional Aquatic Centre Donation

Council received a letter from a group of cabin owners in Cascade Bay on Harrison Lake on October 12, 2022, indicating that they would like to donate the $1020 they raised during their Annual Leaf Blower Race towards the “Fill the Pool” fundraiser for the Regional Aquatic Centre. Councillor Spaeti and Mayor Pranger thanked the group for their donation and commented that the photos included with the letter showed some very ingenious and fun events.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies

Mayor Pranger will be attending and laying a wreath at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day Ceremony held by Royal Canadian Legion #32 on November 11th. Councillor Schwichtenberg will represent the District that day at the Stó:l ō Xa:yxeleq Há:kw’eles Swáyel Ceremony at the Coqualeetza Longhouse in Chilliwack.

For more details, please visit either:

Agassiz Legion | Facebook

Coqualeetza Cultural Education Centre

Inaugural Council Meeting

The Inaugural Council Meeting for this term will be held on November 7th, 2022 at 7 PM in Council Chambers at Municipal Hall. If you are interested in watching the ceremony and swearing-in, you can register for the livestream here:

https://www.kentbc.ca/en/district-hall/attending_participating_in_virtual_meetings.aspx#November-7-2022-Inaugural-Council-Meeting

Mayor’s Update

On October 14, 2022, Mayor Pranger hosted and led the grade two and three classes from Agassiz Christian Elementary School on a tour of Municipal Hall. The tour included Council Chambers and the Mayor remarked that the students asked excellent questions and that it was a pleasure to host them.

Now that the 2022 Municipal Election is over, Mayor Pranger extended her thanks to the public for their support over the last four years and to Council for always stepping up and engaging in respectful discussions. She also thanked District staff for their hard work and gave a special “thank you” to Ms. Verna Dandenault for running for Council. She noted that it takes courage to run for Council and Mayor Pranger commends Ms. Dandenault for her efforts.