UFV Sports Sunday – Men’s Soccer End Season on High Note Before Playoffs

Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur) – Men’s Soccer: Cascades cap off regular season with a 2-0 win on senior night



Mateo Brazinha scored a goal and added an assist as the Cascades came out with a 2-0 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves in their final regular season match.



The Cascades held a pregame ceremony to honour six graduating seniors: Taylor Richardson, Parman Minhas, Trevor Zanatta, Sahib Sidhu, Mikael Mainella, and Charandeep Rangi.



“It’s a little bit sad, it’s emotional,” remarked Cascades captain Zanatta after his final home game. “I can’t believe it’s my last game, but I’m glad the boys showed up. Considering we had so many guys out, it was good to get a result and go into the playoffs with some momentum.”



“Lots of family and friends came out, and its great to see the support” noted Richardson. “Seeing this many people come out, the love and support just gives us that extra gear in the late minutes.”



Brazinha’s 43rd minute strike was the eventual winner on Sunday afternoon as he received a pass from Ajai Boparai in the box and made no mistake blasting it in off the near post.



Richardson added an insurance marker in the 79th when he headed home a brilliant cross from Brazinha.



UFV dominated the shot count in the match firing 20 at the goal and managing seven of those on target. Meanwhile, UNBC was held to just four shots, hitting the target with two.



With the victory, the Cascades finish the regular season with a 7-6-2 record, while UNBC ends at 8-5-3. Both teams will now turn their attention to the Canada West playoffs starting next week.



“It’s the fifth time in seven years that we have qualified for the playoffs in the most competitive conference in USPORTS,” explained UFV head coach Tom Lowndes. “For a small school the size of UFV and the resources this program has, that is an incredible achievement.”



“I can’t talk highly enough about the hard work the players and my staff have put in to making this program successful.”



UFV will now head to Mount Royal University for their Canada West quarter-final match with the intent to knock off the top seeded team in the Prairie division.



“We are looking forward to a good week of training to prepare for a quality opponent in MRU next weekend.”