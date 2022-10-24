Skip to content

Christmas in the Country Market, Saturday November 12 in Agassiz

Fraser Valley – Hidden Gem Events presents Christmas in the Country Market.

Come down to the Agassiz Ag Hall in Agassiz on November 12th and check out all the great vendors that will be on hand.

You’ll find all kinds of great holiday gifts.

Free Admission, Food Trucks, Free Swag Bags for Early Birds.

Free entry for a Basket Draw at the end of the event.

This is a great opportunity to support local businesses.

If you would like to be a vendor at any of our events, please send an email to hiddengemevents2022@gmail.com

