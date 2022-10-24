Chilliwack City Crews Prepping for.. (gulp) Winter

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack crews are making their annual preparations for winter road maintenance.

The Coquihalla and the connector have already been hit with the white stuff and the never ending summer is now done.

Eventually, we will see snow, although some long term forecasts are saying that even with La Nina, Chilliwack might be spared a long hard winter.

Chilliwack crews have been busy getting ready for winter road conditions.

The Operations Department is responsible for snow and ice control on designated City roads and sidewalks. The safety of citizens and workers, ease of travel for vehicles and pedestrians, public transit and schools zones are just some of the considerations that affect operations during a snow and ice event.

The City seeks to improve road surface conditions for the travelling public as quickly as possible during or following adverse winter weather conditions. Roads are categorized into four priorities based on the volume of the traffic on the roads, emergency response requirements, hillside access, and other safety related issues. Roads are cleared and maintained as resources are available and in strict priority order. Snow and ice removal from sidewalks is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner and/or tenant.

To learn more about winter operations, visit chilliwack.com/winter