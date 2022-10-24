Anyone Can Sing ! Author Lori Paul Releases Book – A Singer’s Playbook: For Late Bloomers and OK Boomers (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Anyone Can Sing ! Ok, before you dismiss that idea off the bat….wait.

Singer/Author Lori Paul has released her book – A Singer’s Playbook: For Late Bloomers and OK Boomers.

It is available through Amazon and on Kindle. That link is here.

Paul has been nominated for a number of music awards including a Juno and operates a teaching studio between Chilliwack and Rosedale called Spiderlodge.

It’s never too late to learn to sing with your whole being and engage your natural musicality! Award-winning singer/songwriter and vocal coach Lori Paul guides the willing and the brave through enlightening steps in recovering and developing the adult beginner’s creative voice. Practical prompts and gentle enquiry lead the reader through shadow and light to emerge open-hearted and alive with song on the other side of self-doubt and fear. Singing is a bonafide self-care practice that will allow you to make something beautiful for the world.

Paul in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn breaks down the fear and anxiety that most of us have when it comes to opening our mouths and letting out voice out into the great wide open.