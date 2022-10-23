UFV Sports Saturday – A Tale of Two Volleyball Teams

Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Volleyball: Cascades drop three-set contest on Saturday



Vancouver, BC – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades fell in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-22) to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday evening.



UBC improved to 2-0 with the win, while UFV falls to 0-2 to start the season.



The Thunderbirds built up a 24-16 lead in the first set, and despite the Cascades rattling off the next five points, UBC finished it off 25-21.



The Cascades got off to a better start in the second, taking a 16-10 lead, but UBC fought back to level the score at 19, before sneaking out a 25-23 set win.



Both teams traded blows in the third, but it was UBC who once again prevailed, closing out the match 25-22.



“We tried to utilize our bench tonight and I think it made UBC make some adjustments that they didn’t plan for, but unfortunately it didn’t work out to get the win tonight” explained UFV head coach Janelle Rozema. “But I think it’s hopeful for the future that we can get players in and use our depth like that.”



Gabby Attieh paced the Cascades with 17 kills and 13 digs on the night, while Elise Petit led the Thunderbirds with 14 kills and four service aces.



“Gabby is such a good attacker for us wherever we put her” Rozema noted on her outside hitter’s performance over the weekend.



“She has such a range of experience in the different places we can put her, and it means that teams have to find her and plan for how to stop her.”



UFV is back in action for their home opener next Friday at 8pm against the Trinity Western Spartans. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds now travel to Brandon for a pair of matchups with the Bobcats next week.

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades pick up massive four-set victory over UBC

Vancouver, BC – Nimo Benne knocked down the final two kills, and the UFV Cascades finished off what might be their biggest win in program history on Saturday night. The Cascades knocked off the perennial powerhouse UBC Thunderbirds in four sets (25-18, 25, 21, 24-26, 25-20) to pick up their first win of the season.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but it was something we knew we could accomplish, so I’m glad we could pull off the win tonight” explained Cascades outside hitter Caleb Kastelein after the game.

UFV got off to a red-hot start, taking an 8-1 lead in the first set and, despite some pressure from the Thunderbirds in the middle of the frame, a Jonas Van Huizen kill sealed it 25-18.

The teams traded blows early in the second, but a pair of service aces by Ryan Hampe, and a kill from Kastelein helped the Cascades work out an 11-9 lead. They went on to extend the advantage to 18-12 and made no mistake closing it out 25-21 on a Benne kill.

The teams went back and forth in the third, but with match point at 24-23 in favour of UFV, the Thunderbirds battled back to collect the final three points of the set and extend the match.

But Benne and the Cascades were not to be stopped in the fourth. The third year left side racked up two aces and 9 kills, including the final two points of the match, to seal the victory for UFV, 25-20.

“We made some adjustments after last night and they worked,” noted UFV head coach Nathan Bennett. “We talked about execution, and we did a much better job tonight than the night before.”

“We know what is happening behind closed doors here at UFV, all the work that’s going in. And I think after tonight, everyone else in the league does too.”

With tonight’s result both teams see their record move to 1-1 on the season.

Benne led the Cascades in kills (22) and aces (3), while Van Huizen notched 40 assists and Reece Wilson added 10 digs.

Matt Neaves led the way for UBC posting 15 kills, while Mason Greves had 33 assists.

The Cascades now head back to Abbotsford for their home opener when they host the Trinity Western Spartans next Friday and Saturday.

“These next two matchups could be even tougher” remarked Kastelein, “so it’s about staying at this level moving forward.”

Meanwhile, UBC now heads to Brandon nex weekend for a pair of matches against the Bobcats.