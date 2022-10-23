Skip to content

Mission Fire Practice Exercise – Water Rescues at Hayward Lake

Mission – On Saturday, Mission Fire Rescue Service members were learning how to rescue people from vehicles that have wound up in water-filled ditches or lakes or ponds.

This is the second swath of members who have been able to become certified in this skill through training provided by Rescue Canada Saturday at Hayward Lake.

The day began with theory at Station 2, then drills in the hall parking lot, followed by putting it all together with a prop at the lake.

Photos courtesy of Mission Fire Rescue Service social media:

Mission Fire Rescue Service Oct 2022
Mission Fire Rescue Service Oct 2022

A good definition of an aggressive driver is “an individual committing a combination of moving traffic offences so as to endanger other persons or property.”