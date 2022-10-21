LOCAL BUSINESS STORY – strEATS, An Innovative Street Food Restaurant Now Open in Chilliwack (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – The latest in the series from FVN on supporting local business with free business stories(for more information, fvn@shaw.ca or radiodon11@gmail.com).

strEATS is now in Chilliwack. Bring your appetite and taste buds as you are in for a treat.

An innovative eatery that serves globally inspired street food with the freshest ingredients, strEATS has been a staple in 19 communities across Canada since 2017. Known for its delicious dishes, like the tandoori naan taco, chicken waffle poutine and tropical shrimp bowl, the brand has also been making an impact in the communities it serves, with its 100% compostable serving ware and ongoing “food raiser.”

strEATS is in the plaza at 7592 Vedder Road, across the parking lot from the now closed old Canadian Tire. Parking became a major selling point as Danny Jiang, the local manager pointed out in an interview with FVN.

strEATS Chilliwack/FVN/October 21, 2022

