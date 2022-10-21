Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 20, 2022. Introducing Cari Moore, INTERVIEWS: Paul Jaffe, Legal Counsel for School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld, Newly Re-elected School Trustee David Swankey, Isabella Oberst and Jaden Welch.

BIG WELCOME TO Cari Moore this week! Moore about Cari later!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Rain on the way; may come with some issues!

• Elections are in the books! Chilliwack makes history with first openly transgendered candidate win!

• “Student’s Voice”, in the news…with their video.

• Huskers season came to a sudden stop – on the road.

INTERVIEW: Paul Jaffe, Legal Counsel for School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld.

INTERVIEW: Newly Re-elected School Trustee David Swankey

INTERVIEW: Isabella Oberst and Jaden Welch

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

