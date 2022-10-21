Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 20, 2022. Introducing Cari Moore, INTERVIEWS: Paul Jaffe, Legal Counsel for School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld, Newly Re-elected School Trustee David Swankey, Isabella Oberst and Jaden Welch.
BIG WELCOME TO Cari Moore this week! Moore about Cari later!
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Rain on the way; may come with some issues!
• Elections are in the books! Chilliwack makes history with first openly transgendered candidate win!
• “Student’s Voice”, in the news…with their video.
AND…
• Huskers season came to a sudden stop – on the road.
PLUS…
INTERVIEW: Paul Jaffe, Legal Counsel for School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld.
INTERVIEW: Newly Re-elected School Trustee David Swankey
INTERVIEW: Isabella Oberst and Jaden Welch
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
