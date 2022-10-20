UPDATE – NOW OPEN – Out With the Old (Canadian Tire) October 16 and In With The New October 20

Chilliwack (with files from Arnold Nicholas) OCTOBER 20 UPDATE – From Cottonwood Centre – The big day has arrived! The brand new @Canadian Tire is OPEN (and its incredible)! Congratulations to their entire team on the opening!! Cottonwood Centre are super excited to have neighbors again . They are open now until 9pm this evening.

Canadian Tire 2022/Cottonwood Centre

OCTOBER 15 ORIGINAL STORY – Arnold Nicholas is an avid local Facebook blogger with pages including Out and About with Arnie and Debbie and Good Life in Chilliwack.

“Arnie” noticed the sign in the soon to be closed Canadian Tire on Vedder, posting the closing date of that store and the new location. That is on the site of the old Sears at Cottonwood Centre, and complete with brand spanking new automotive repair bays.

The old Canadian Tire closes Sunday October 16 and the new location opens its doors Thursday October 20.

There are still a lot of trucks and containers in the way but it looks like three times the size of the old location.

Arnold Nicholas Oct 2022