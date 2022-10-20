UPDATE WITH INTERVIEW – Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip Comes to Chilliwack – Saturday October 22

Chilliwack – The personal connection a musician can create with an audience when sharing their emotions through music is an incredible special talent, and it’s something Gord Sinclair has turned into an art form. On Saturday October 22, the bassist and songwriter of one of Canada’s most beloved rock bands, The Tragically Hip, arrives for an unforgettable concert at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Gord Sinclair is a rock legend and along with his band, he will be performing material from his debut solo album Taxi Dancers and fan favourites from The Tragically Hip!

For over thirty years, Sinclair has been in the music industry, touring and writing some of the most recognizable songs in Canada. Best known for being a member of The Tragically Hip, Sinclair is now the first member of the band to release music since the passing of frontman Gord Downie in 2017. While his lyrics shine and his voice brings them to life, his skills with a bass guitar bring a depth to his performance that you will not find with any other performer.

Sinclair’s solo debut is not only a farewell, fearlessly exploring Sinclair’s despair about losing a lifelong friend and bandmate, but also a hopeful and striking survey of how good the world can be. It’s a profound statement about why sorrow must be viewed in tandem with joy, shaping the world into something truly beautiful.

“Despite all the things that go on around us that aren’t that great, life is quite wonderful and you have to believe in that when terrible things happen,” Sinclair says. “You somehow have to find a way to seek out the love you felt that’s still there inside you and let that guide your life.”

Gord Sinclair is sure to create an evening that will see you touched and falling in love with music like never before. Sinclair puts his heart out on the stage and it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

Gord Sinclair is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 22, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Gord Sinclair is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Chilliwack Progress, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.