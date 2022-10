UPDATE – Results from Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association AGM – October 19

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association AGM was October 19 at the Sardis Sports Complex.

The results were:

President: Chris Charlton

VP Operations: Mike Ortutay

VP Development: Jason MacDonald

VP Marketing: Chelsea Streeter

Secretary: Laila Wilson

Treasurer: Angie Wolfe

Director at Large: Jenna Noppen

Director of Mini Tyke/Tyke: Andria Milliard

Head Coach: Jay Taylor

Registrar/Scheduler: Wonda Warren

Head Referee: Ryan Mulligan

Equipment Manager: Colin Boyd

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association are still accepting nominations for the vacant board positions:

Director of Novice/Peewee

Director of Bantam/Midget

Director of Female Divisions

Fundraising Coordinator

If you would like more information on these positions or how to nominate, visit https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/board-of-directors/

Website is here.

Facebook info is here.