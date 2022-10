Chilliwack – The Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society Seniors Christmas Seniors Stocking Fundraiser Drive Thru is Tuesday November 8.

This will be done at Evergreen Hall from 8 to 10AM.

The Society is now collecting donations, both gifts and cash donations.

This will aid to fill Christmas hampers and stockings.

For more information 604 793 9979

Email Lori at programs@cdsrs.ca