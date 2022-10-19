Skip to content

Valley Markets 8th Annual Christmas Market – Landing Sports Centre – November 4, 5 & 6

Valley Markets presents the 8th Annual Christmas Market at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina on November 4, 5 & 6.

This is a free event from over 100 vendors.

More information below:

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

