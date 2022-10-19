Valley Markets 8th Annual Christmas Market – Landing Sports Centre – November 4, 5 & 6

Valley Markets presents the 8th Annual Christmas Market at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina on November 4, 5 & 6.
This is a free event from over 100 vendors.
More information below:
Valley Markets presents the 8th Annual Christmas Market at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina on November 4, 5 & 6.
This is a free event from over 100 vendors.
More information below:
Harrison The 4th Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run & Food Drive is at Harrison Mills on November 5 and 6. The *Main Event Area: Corner
Chilliwack – Full of more treats than tricks, Halloween at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has never been more fun! On Friday October 28, Norman Foote
Chilliwack – It’s back on set. Watch Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films, Creator Panels and more for only $9.99. The 6th edition of the Chilliwack
Valley Markets presents the 8th Annual Christmas Market at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina on November 4, 5 & 6. This is a free