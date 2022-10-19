Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – November 18 to December 4

Chilliwack – It’s back on set.
Watch Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films, Creator Panels and more for only $9.99. The 6th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns with 64 films across 15 screening blocks.
Enjoy the festival in-person this November 18-20 at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas with industry events at Cowork Chilliwack.
You can also experience the festival virtually from the comfort of your own home November 21 to December 4th.
The motto – Tomorrow is another day. Independent film is here to stay.
Check out the full line-up and get your tickets at https://ciff.ca/