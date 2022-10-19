After the Election, It’s Back to Work – City of Chilliwack Seeks Budget Feedback

Chilliwack – The Election is over. Roll up the sleeves and get back to work.

As the City of Chilliwack develops its 2023 – 2032 Financial Plan, members of the public are encouraged to participate in the budget planning process through the interactive Citizen Budget tool.

Until November 14, residents can go online to let the City know their budget priorities and learn more about how spending on various City services impacts service levels. Residents’ input helps Council determine the right balance between property taxes and ensuring the long-term sustainability of City services.

“As we move into a new Council term, we have heard broadly from residents about their priorities, and now it is time to gather more in-depth feedback,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “I would encourage every Chilliwack resident to complete this survey to let us know what you would like to see in the 2023 budget.”

Each year, the City prepares a 10-year Financial Plan. This establishes responsible fiscal management by not only identifying current priorities, but also future priorities and needs well in advance to plan accordingly.

Residents can access the survey the following ways:

Online at chilliwackbudget2023.ethelo.net

In person at City Hall

The City is continually working to improve accessibility. If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Finance Department directly at budget@chilliwack.com or 604.792.9311.