Sunday October 16 Was Another Record Temperature Day

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett) – To date, October 16 was the 9th record high max for October 2022.

That’s the word from Roger Pannett from Environment Canada.

October 16/22, the record max @ 24.0 C, ,with a low 29% humidity, that was 9.1 C above the normal. The high temperature was suppressed by very smoky conditions, with local air quality readings at a health hazard >300 rating.

Also, with a high minimum at 13.0 C , a record high mean at 18.5 C , that is 8.0 oC above normal .

The previous high mean 16.7 C was in 1926.

It was Day 91 of record-breaking drought.