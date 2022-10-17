Fireworks Are Illegal Within City Limits of Abbotsford, Chilliwack – Fines Could Top Out at $50K

Fraser Valley – Complaints have already been logged at City Hall in Abbotsford and Chilliwack over fireworks and firecrackers.

Everyone wants a bigger bang for Halloween and New Years Eve (but don’t tell that to pet owners and those with anxiety).

The Cities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack remind all residents that fireworks and/or firecrackers are not permitted to be used within the city limits.

City officials do recognize that off site sales are available on First Nations lands. That does not mean you can fire them off inside the city.

There are permits and a process to go through.

With this year’s drought and dry conditions, Fire Departments around the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are concerned about sparked fires in grasses and brush.

Fines in both jurisdictions , while they start around $100 to $500 , they can top off at $50,000 for the major offenders.

In Chilliwack, the regulations and bylaw requests are here.

In Abbotsford: