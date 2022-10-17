BUSINESS OPINION – BILL’S BLOG – Silver Webinar with Best Selling Author Peter Krauth

Chilliwack (Bill Westmacott/Fivefold Fiancial) – How many of you grew up in a home where you were taught the importance of precious metals as an investment option? I certainly was not. This Blog aims to help educate you on a wide range of investment topics, and today’s Blog will be short and more of a webinar invite. How many of you have considered silver as an investment?

When: Nov 12, 2022 10:00 AM Vancouver

Topic: Straight Talk on Silver, Peter Krauth/Silver Expert/Author/Speaker

I have followed Peter Krauth for the last couple of years as he has become a regular on many financial podcasts and a respected resource conference speaker. Peter brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience as a silver investor and researcher. He is the author of the “Silver Stock Investor” newsletter published by Resource Maven. Peter recently launched his new book, “The Great Silver Bull,” which has become a best seller. Available on Amazon.ca or Amazon.com. I recently read the book, which provides an excellent overview of why one might consider the many silver investment opportunities and a deep dive into its history and incredible modern-day uses. Peter also provides a strategy on how to invest in silver. I will have Peter share a few of his strategies on the Webinar.

For those who have not read my Blog from September 14: “Silver May Be One of the Best Performing Assets this Decade. Here’s Why.” It will be an excellent primer for the upcoming Webinar.

Please register and feel free to invite your friends to this Webinar: