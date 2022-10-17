BC School Trustees Assn Election Recap

Vancouver – One hundred and fifty eight new school trustees will be joining boards of education across B.C., according to an analysis of preliminary election results by the B.C School Trustees Association.

This included new trustees in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“We’re excited to welcome 158 new trustees to B.C.’s elected boards of education,” said Carolyn Broady, BCSTA president. “The majority of trustees elected in B.C. were incumbents, meaning most boards of education will retain steady leadership as we move forward into the next school year.”

Some of the noteworthy changes included the election of B.C.’s first openly transgender school trustee and several young trustees. Two hundred and fifty-two trustees were re-elected, with 118 trustees acclaimed. Two results are pending. There are a total of 412 trustees in B.C.

“It’s important to have new voices at the table,” said Broady. “Particularly voices from underrepresented communities. Part of our pre-election work was raising awareness about the importance of school trustee elections and encouraging people who might not otherwise run to consider putting their names forward as candidates.”

BCSTA efforts to attract more candidates in the months leading up to the election included publishing a guide for trustee candidates, a video and other resources aimed at increasing interest in school trustee elections. BCSTA offers orientation and education to new trustees as part of BCSTA’s Trustee Academy, an annual professional development series for B.C. boards of education.

“I want to congratulate everyone who was elected to steward and guide our public education system over the next four years,” said Broady. “I also want to thank everyone who put their name forward as a candidate for school trustee in this civic election. Democracy doesn’t work without participation, and voters deserve an opportunity to have their voices represented. Thank you also to everyone who volunteered on campaigns and worked hard to elect the candidate of their choice. Finally, thank you to voters who have put their trust in us to do the important work of improving student achievement and ensuring all learners have access to the opportunities they deserve.”