UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Soccer Head to Playoffs

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (Jordie Arthur)- Women’s Soccer: Cascades season comes to an end with defeat to UBC

Danielle Steer and the number one ranked team in the nation proved too much for the Cascades on Saturday night, as the UBC Thunderbirds topped UFV 6-0.

With the win the Thunderbirds improve to 13-1 on the year while UFV ends their campaign at 1-8-5.

Steer picked up four points in the win to improve her grasp on the all-time Canada West points record.

She opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, putting home a rebound from close range.

UBC found their second and third just three minutes apart in the 15th and 18th minute as Sophia Kramer and Katalin Tolnai got on the scoresheet.

The Thunderbirds added goals from Steer, Aslin Phillips, and Venessa Tome in the second half to complete the result.

“There’s a lot of growth and development that we can take away from this past season,” noted head coach Niko Marcina. “I’m proud of the players for making some progress this year despite being a young team.”

Marcina had praise for a number of his players at the end of the season.

“Alanna Sydenham is a player that had to put a lot on her shoulders. She’s had a good season, she’s a great leader, and I want to give her a lot of credit.”

“Our first years deserve mentions. Maya [Cuerrier] is developing into a very sound centre back for our program, Sophia Faremo is developing into a solid centre mid, and Sarah Belcher has done a very good job at full back for our program this year.”

“The third and fourth-year players also deserve a lot of credit. Amy Connorton has definitely stepped up, and Jiya Kaila has done a really great job, as has Jenna Mele, Hannah Gamble, Halle McCambley, and Jessica Fennell. Those players are regularly putting in the work and their efforts have to be noted. They are going to be big in the next few years for this program.”

Men’s Soccer: Minhas scores and Cowx keeps a clean sheet as Cascades boost playoff hopes



Parman Minhas scored a goal and drew the penalty the Taylor Richardson would convert as the UFV Cascades knocked off the Victoria Vikes 2-0 on Saturday night.



The win puts UFV one step closer to a guaranteed playoff spot moving to 6-5-2 on the season, while the Vikes dropped to 2-8-4.



The Cascades, who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the pacific division, managed to gain ground on both the team in front of them and the team behind them as UNBC (6-4-3) and UBC Okanagan (4-4-4) played to a draw earlier in the day.



UFV got off to a great start in the match, as Minhas’ corner kick curled directly into the net in the 15th minute to open the scoring.



Just moments later Minhas caused problems for the Vikes defence yet again. He cut dangerously across the Victoria box before being fouled to set up Richardson on the spot kick. Richardson seemed to convert his attempt, but the effort was called back to be retaken as a Cascades player had encroached on the area before the ball was struck.



He made no mistake on the second attempt as well, burying his seventh goal of the season to the left of Vikes keeper Harjot Nijar.



Head coach Tom Lowndes praised the play of Minhas on the day.



“He’s had some injury issues at the start of the season, and he’s been trying to get back fit. He has wanted more minutes, and with performances like that he’s earning them. I thought he was really good.”



Victoria’s best chance of the night came in the 28th minute as Fin Tugwell found a loose ball off a corner, but his point-blank shot was turned away by a brilliant reaction save from Jackson Cowx.



Any possibility for a Vikes comeback was stymied in the 86th minute as Jonas Zimmerman was ejected after picking up his second yellow card.



UFV goalkeeper Jackson Cowx made five saves to pick up his third clean sheet of the year for the Cascades.



The Cascades are back in action next weekend as they host the UNBC Timberwolves in a pair of games where UFV can guarantee their appearance in this year’s Canada West Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Vikes conclude their season at home next week with matchups against Thomson Rivers and UBC Okanagan.



“We might need results next week, or we might be playing for seeding,” noted Lowndes.



“We are just going to approach it one game at a time. The biggest thing now is us getting a result on Friday night”