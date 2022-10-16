Small Business Week – Celebrating Entrepreneurs – October 16 to 22

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – As BC’s business resource centre, Small Business BC (SBBC) is celebrating the achievements of local entrepreneurs this Small Business Week with free business education and events designed to elevate every business in BC.

From October 16 to 22, 2022, SBBC is helping create strong communities and a thriving economy with a wide range of free webinars, networking, and learning opportunities geared towards building resilient businesses. BC’s small business owners are invited to register today.

NOTE Small Business BC played an integral part in the launch of FVN Fraser Valley News in 2015.

Free Business Education

Sponsored by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, SBBC has a line-up of free business webinars available on nine business topics to build essential skills and learning. Highlighted this year are webinars on recession-proofing your business, increasing business productivity, and creating strong teams.

Business owners can sign-up for any or all of the webinars here: sbbc.co/sbw

Build. Grow. Thrive. Event

The popular event, Build. Grow. Thrive. returns for a full day of free education, networking, and inspiration. SBBC, with title sponsor BDC, invites small business owners to glean insights from local business experts and make new contacts. The full day of presentations will be accompanied with live ASL interpretation, and hosted in an accessible location.

As small business owners continue to navigate a constantly shifting landscape, this year’s theme of Choosing Resilience: Workplace Belonging and Diversity is designed to provide practical and timely education on important topics. Attendees can access relevant advice on developing resiliency plans, creating healthy workplace environments, and connecting authentically with their audience.

Build. Grow. Thrive.

​Yaletown Roundhouse Community Centre

​October 20, 2022

​8:30am – 3:00pm

​To register, visit: sbbc.co/BGT