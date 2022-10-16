HOROJO Blues Trio Coming to Bozzini’s on Monday October 24 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Ottawa – Ottawa’s HOROJO Trio (pronunciation: HO-RO-JO, as in HO – Think Santa Claus; RO – “Row Your Boat”; and JO – “Joe”) – already an award-winning soul-rocking rhythm and blues group before releasing any music – were ready to Set The Record with the release of their debut album, released on April 1, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

That album has now spent 25 consecutive weeks on the Roots Music Report’s Canadian Album Top 50 Chart.

HOROJO are going to be performing at Bozzini’s on Monday October 24 as part of their cross-Canada tour.

Ticket info at bozzinisrestaurant.ca

(604) 792-0744

From their YouTube channel: 2020 International Blues Challenge Winner (representing the Ottawa Blues Society), HOROJO Trio is a soul rockin’ rhythm & blues act that features drummer Jamie Holmes, singer/keyboardist Jeff Rogers, and guitarist/singer JW-Jones, who was named the year’s Best Guitarist at the IBC. Jeff is known as one of the hardest working artists in the nation’s capital clocking over 250 shows per year. The Ottawa Citizen says “his voice practically bowls you over with intensity, as sweet, rich and gooey as molasses in a heatwave”, while Nick Krewen (Globe & Mail, Grammy.com, Billboard) calls JUNO nominee JW-Jones “a frequent resident of Billboard’s Top 10 Blues charts and roots radio favourite”. Jamie is one of the most versatile drummers in the country and has toured throughout North-America and Europe and recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Tom Hambridge. The trio came together organically from a chance jam session after a corporate event that was so inspired that it left the audience and the musicians wanting more. Even before their first gig, they had already been called an Ottawa “supergroup”, and while they admit the band name (derived from the first two letters of each of the members’ last names) is unusual, the future certainly looks bright for the exceptional HOROJO Trio.