Another Record Heat Day for Chilliwack – Saturday October 15 – Warmest Ever

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett/Mark Madryga) – From Roger Pannett at Environment Canada:

To date , 8th record high max for October 2022.

Saturday had a summer like record max @ 27.2 C and a record low humidity at 23% in gusty outflow winds. Temperatures 11.8 C, above normal!

The previous record max,of 22.8 C , wasOctober 15th,1954.

Peak summer like night time minimum at 12.3 C .

Also, Saturday had a record high mean temperature at 19.75 C ,8.85 C above normal & warmer than the summer July peak average mean of 18.15 C!

The previous record high mean was 17.5 C on October 15th, 1963.

In past 143 years of Chilliwack weather records never this hot & dry this late in the year.

It was day 91 of all-time record-breaking drought classified as Drought level 5 with Extreme Wild fire danger.