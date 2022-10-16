UPDATE with Results – 19th Running of the (2022) Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race in Cultus Lake (VIDEOS)

Cultus Lake – OCTOBER 15 UPDATE ( with files from Dave Stephen – Around the Lake Race Committee) – Over 200 racers made their way around Cultus Lake in this weekend’s (October 15) 19th Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race. While the smoky skies of the previous days had largely cleared by race morning; the warm temperatures and ultra-dry and dusty conditions on trails did slow runners, so no course records were set. Runners traversed approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, starting and finishing at Main Beach. There were two events during the day—a 30 kilometre solo run, and a two-person relay covering legs of 17 kms and 13 kms.

Vancouver’s David Bandiera was first solo racer to cross in 2 hours 41 minutes 45 seconds, followed at 2:44:44 by Chilliwack’s Mike Hanninan, and a minute 29 seconds later by well know trail runner Gary Robbins, also of Chilliwack. Top woman was Abbotsford’s Courtenay Landsiedel in 2:54:43. She was followed by Chilliwack’s Jessica Temple at 2:59:56 and Lora Bartel, also of Chilliwack in third place at 3:04.45. Top male and female solo finishers received unique hand-crafted walking sticks carved by Rick Den Braber.

Results in the relay competition:

Top female team: ‘’Team Sole Mates’: Sarah Bangma and Kelly Tenbrinke of Chilliwack in 3:07:47 which was the fastest time of any relay team.

Top mixed team: ‘Loco’: Lauren Best of Coquitlam and Jacob Collins of Burnaby, in 3:08:31.

Top male team: ‘Mikes’: Mike Nicholson of Chilliwack and Mike Greenway of Cultus Lake, in 3:23:19.

The race – back to a full field after two years of pandemic affected events – attracted registrants from throughout the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, Okanagan and as far away as Edmonton, Wadena, Saskatchewan, and Bellingham, Washington. The annual event is organized by a committee of volunteers, under the auspices of the Around the Lake Trail Race Society. Funds generated through registrations and sponsorships have allowed race organizers to hand out thousands of dollars over 18 years to local, non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation, as well as $1,000 scholarships for students in Chilliwack School District.

The trails and lands travelled in this trail race are within S’ólh Téméxw, the unceded traditional territory of the Stó:lō peoples. Next year’s 20th Around the Lake Give ‘R Take trail race is scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

ORIGINAL STORY OCTOBER 11 – A highlight on BC’s Trail Racing calendar returns to Cultus Lake, Saturday October 15 with the 19th running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race. The annual (except for 2020) trail race will see 300 runners traverse approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, starting and finishing at Main Beach. There are two events during the day—a 30 kilometre solo run, and a two-person relay covering legs of 17 kms and 13 kms.

This year’s race promises to be one of the fastest on record, with the dry conditions on the trails and a field that includes some top trail runners. Fastest time to date for the solo race for men is 2:33:06 (set by Ricky Federau of Chilliwack in 2017), for women: 2:37:59 (set by Karen Thibodeau of Victoria in 2018).

Best place for spectators to catch some of the action is at the start and finish line at Main Beach, and at Watt Creek where the relay exchange happens. More at https://aroundthelake.ca/

Each year proceeds from registrations and sponsorships enable the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take Trail Race Society – which is volunteer-run – to donate to local charities. From 2021’s race – which had a reduced field due to COVID health guidelines – local outdoor recreation groups and two local high school students benefited from donations totaling $8,000 handed out by the Society. Recipients were: the Chilliwack Park Society, the Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club, the Chilliwack Outdoor Club, Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association, plus two $1,000 scholarships for Chilliwack School District students going onto post-secondary studies.

