UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Soccer First Win of the Season

Abbotsford/Victoria – Women’s Soccer: Perkovic’s clean sheet launches Cascades to first season win



Victoria, BC – Andrea Perkovic kept a clean sheet, and Luciana Andrews buried her fourth goal of the year as the Cascades picked up their first win of the season over the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday.



UFV head coach Niko Marcina applauded his team’s mentality tonight in the victory.



“I’m proud of them for showing the grit and determination to seal out the result today. They really believed in each other and it made the difference.”



With the win the Cascades improve to 1-7-5 this season, while the Vikes fall to 4-6-3.



Perkovic made an outstanding foot save in the 17th minute to keep the match scoreless, and just 5 minutes later the Cascades would find their opening.

Andrews got on the end of a ball into the box in the 22nd and made no mistake potting the eventual winner past Vikes goalkeeper Kayley Lidstone.



Marcina highlighted a number of key players for their impact on the result.

“We don’t talk about her enough, but Alanna Sydenham’s leadership really helped us close out the result tonight.”

“Luciana [Andrews], Andrea [Perkovic] and Hannah [Gamble] were key performers for us today, and I’m proud of Andrea for keeping the clean sheet in what was likely her last game” he explained.



Perkovic made five saves on the night to keep the clean sheet for UFV, while Halle McCambley and Andrews each registered two shots on goal.



Rheana Desjardins posted three of the Vikes shot on goal in the match, and Lidstone notched four saves in the loss.



The Cascades now take the ferry back to Vancouver as they conclude their regular season on Saturday with a battle against the UBC Thunderbirds.



Meanwhile the Vikes will play host to the Trinity Western Spartans on Saturday.

Men’s Soccer: Shumbusho’s ninth of the year leads Thunderbirds past Cascades

Victory Shumbusho scored his ninth goal of the season as the USPORTS no. 10 ranked UBC Thunderbirds defeated the UFV Cascades 3-0 on Friday evening at Rotary Stadium.

With the loss, the Cascades move to 5-5-2 on the year, while UBC improves to 7-3-2.

“I think the boys battled well considering we were missing quite a few bodies, but they’re the best footballing team we’ve played all year” not UFV head coach Tom Lowndes. “To lose to number 10 in the country, it is what it is.”

Shumbusho opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds in the 32nd minute. After a miscue in the Cascades end, Logan Chung managed to dispossess the defender and slide a pass to Shumbusho who slotted it home.

Nick Fussell doubled the advantage for UBC in the 41st finishing off a nice feed from Mihai Hodut inside the Cascades box.

The Thunderbirds sealed it in second half stoppage time when Asvin Chauhan managed to strip a Cascades defender of the ball and his shot found the back of the net past UFV’s Jackson Cowx.

“It’s do or die” Lowndes explained regarding the team’s final three games and the Canada West playoff hunt.

“We just have to focus on each game as a new game, and I think we’ll be up for it tomorrow.”

UFV now gets ready for a crucial match in their playoff chase, as they host the Victoria Vikes on Saturday afternoon. (5:30pm kickoff, canadawest.tv). The Thunderbirds continue their road swing as they take on Trinity Western Saturday night.