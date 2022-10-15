Chilliwack (Ian Parksi) Friday Night Lights – GW Graham Grizzlies Thump Kelowna Owls 48 – 7 at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack.

GW Graham’s standout running back and defensive lineman filled out the entire stat sheet during the Grizzlies 48-7 victory over the visiting Kelowna Owls at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack. Conteh had 5 carries for 87 yards and one rushing TD and a 62 yard reception for a score while contributing 3 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense. ”Yapo has a non-stop engine” noted Defensive Coordinator Ian Parks “he is always around the ball and simply makes things happen” On offense the cheers of “beast mode” from the Grizzlies faithful can be heard every time he carries the ball. “He is force to take down” explained Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Luke Acheson “you never see one guy bring down Yapo – it usually takes 3 or 4”

Meanwhile QB Lucas Feaver’s MVP season continued with a 5 TD performance. Feaver was 11 of 17 for 285 yards and 5 TDs with a 147.6 Quarterback Rating. Acheson explained “To be fair to Lucas 4 of those 6 incompletions tonight were drops – he was very accurate and sees the field incredibly well – we are getting accustomed to his skill set – he is playing at another level this year” Feaver’s trusted targets included Tyson Orregaard with 7 catches for 141 yards and a TD and 2 point convert and Dallas Carter (#4 in the photo) with 2 receptions for 80 yards and 2 TDs. Braeden Macdonald added a 28 yard TD. Aside from Conteh’s ground contributions, Maleky Colgiu also had 4 carries for an impressive 102 yards.

On defense the Grizzlies were led by Vinny Branauer with 3 sacks and Josh Seo with 8 tackles and Owen Lal with 4 tackles. Riley Ashley and Tyson Orregaard also had fumble recoveries for the Grizzlies while Colgiu had 3 tackles, forced a fumble and had a tackle for a loss. “Holding a capable offense like the Owls to one score is a real testament to the way these boys attacked the football tonight” said Parks “we gave up some yards early to their running game but made the necessary adjustments and the players executed very well” A staggering 21 Grizzlies were on the stat sheet with tackles. “This was a real team win for the defense tonight” concluded Parks.

The #2 ranked Grizzlies travel to West Kelowna next Saturday to take on the Mt. Boucherie Bears.