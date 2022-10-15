Skip to content

Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Abbotsford – Information for Advanced Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Elections.

City of Abbotsford information is here.

Mail in Ballots:

The deadline to request a mail in ballot was September 15, 2022. The application period has now closed.

Completed packages must be received by the Election Office by 8:00 pm on October 15, 2022.

Election Day October 15:

October 15:  8:00 am – 8:00 pm

* Punjabi translators available at this location

Abbotsford Christian Middle School35011 Old Clayburn Road
Abbotsford Recreation Centre *2499 McMillan Road
Bradner Community Hall5305 Bradner Road
Cadet Hall * (next to Twister Gymnastics)32470 Haida Drive
Calvin Presbyterian Church33911 Hazelwood Avenue
Cascade Community Church35190 Delair Road
Central Heights Church1661 McCallum Road
Columbia Bible College *2940 Clearbrook Road
Ross Road Community Church3160 Ross Road
Sevenoaks Alliance Church2575 Gladwin Road
St. John Brebeuf School *2747 Townline Road

