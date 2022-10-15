Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Abbotsford – Information for Advanced Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Elections.

City of Abbotsford information is here.

Mail in Ballots:

The deadline to request a mail in ballot was September 15, 2022. The application period has now closed.

Completed packages must be received by the Election Office by 8:00 pm on October 15, 2022.

Election Day October 15:

October 15: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

* Punjabi translators available at this location