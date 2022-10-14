Voting and Mail In Ballots in Chilliwack for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Chilliwack – Completed mail in ballots can be returned by mail to City Hall (8550 Young Road), dropped off at City Hall reception during regular business hours, or dropped off at City Hall’s 24/7 drop box, up to and including 8 pm on General Voting Day. It is the voter’s responsibility to ensure their ballot is returned on time. Ballots received after 8 pm on October 15, 2022 will not be counted. Due to the potential for postal delays, residents are encouraged to drop off their ballots at City Hall.

Please note, voting places will not accept mail ballots. Mail ballots can be mailed or dropped off to City Hall only. For more information about the 2022 General Local Election, please visit chilliwack.com/elections.

Voting in Chilliwack

All voting opportunities will be open to qualified electors of the City of Chilliwack

GENERAL VOTING DAY

Saturday, October 15 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

At the following locations: