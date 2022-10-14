Skip to content

Learn More About Chilliwack’s Creative Economy – 8th Annual PechaKucha – Thursday October 20

Chilliwack – Learn about the untold stories of Chilliwack’s creative economy. The 8th annual PechaKucha event will feature local speakers each with a unique story to tell delivered in a very unique format. There will be a small in-studio audience as well as an online audience. The live in person event is at Cowork Chilliwack.

PechaKucha 20×20 is a simple presentation format where you show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically and you talk along to the images.

It will be fast-paced, insightful and inspirational and the members of the Chilliwack Creative Commission invite you to attend.

Reserve your spot here. In-studio tickets are free and available on a first-come, first served basis.

2022 PechaKucha Creativity Unbound powered by PechaKucha

