Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale – Sunday October 30 at Heritage Park

Chilliwack – It’s BACK ! Brig your reusable bags ‘cuz you will fill them with books, CD’s and other treasures.

The Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale is Sunday October 30 at Heritage Park.

Help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects.

As always this sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par. Net proceeds help to fund local Rotary projects.

For more information, contact at

rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale

Please DO NOT bring donations to the sale.