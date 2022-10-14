Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Abbotsford – Information for Advanced Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Elections.
City of Abbotsford information is here.
Mail in Ballots:
The deadline to request a mail in ballot was September 15, 2022. The application period has now closed.
Completed packages must be received by the Election Office by 8:00 pm on October 15, 2022.
Election Day October 15:
October 15: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
* Punjabi translators available at this location
|Abbotsford Christian Middle School
|35011 Old Clayburn Road
|Abbotsford Recreation Centre *
|2499 McMillan Road
|Bradner Community Hall
|5305 Bradner Road
|Cadet Hall * (next to Twister Gymnastics)
|32470 Haida Drive
|Calvin Presbyterian Church
|33911 Hazelwood Avenue
|Cascade Community Church
|35190 Delair Road
|Central Heights Church
|1661 McCallum Road
|Columbia Bible College *
|2940 Clearbrook Road
|Ross Road Community Church
|3160 Ross Road
|Sevenoaks Alliance Church
|2575 Gladwin Road
|St. John Brebeuf School *
|2747 Townline Road