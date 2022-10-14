Skip to content

Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Home
Legal
Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Election – October 15

Abbotsford – Information for Advanced Voting and Mail In Ballots in Abbotsford for 2022 Municipal Elections.

City of Abbotsford information is here.

Mail in Ballots:

The deadline to request a mail in ballot was September 15, 2022. The application period has now closed.

Completed packages must be received by the Election Office by 8:00 pm on October 15, 2022.

Election Day October 15:

October 15:  8:00 am – 8:00 pm

* Punjabi translators available at this location

Abbotsford Christian Middle School35011 Old Clayburn Road
Abbotsford Recreation Centre *2499 McMillan Road
Bradner Community Hall5305 Bradner Road
Cadet Hall * (next to Twister Gymnastics)32470 Haida Drive
Calvin Presbyterian Church33911 Hazelwood Avenue
Cascade Community Church35190 Delair Road
Central Heights Church1661 McCallum Road
Columbia Bible College *2940 Clearbrook Road
Ross Road Community Church3160 Ross Road
Sevenoaks Alliance Church2575 Gladwin Road
St. John Brebeuf School *2747 Townline Road

Share This:

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

Barlynn Cleaning Services

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts