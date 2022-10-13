What Are The Election Advertising Rules for Saturday October 15? – The Answers are Here

Victoria – Elections BC is reminding candidates, elector organizations, and third party advertisers that election advertising is prohibited on General Voting Day for the 2022 General Local Elections, Saturday, October 15, 2022.

This includes newspaper, television and radio advertising, internet and social media advertising and automated phone calls or text messages to promote or oppose candidates or elector organizations.

Social media posts are allowed, as long as they do not have a placement cost. Advertisements with the sole purpose of encouraging voters to vote in the election are not considered election advertising.

Other permitted activities include live person-to-person phone calls and in-person campaigning such as door-to-door canvassing, handing out brochures, placing election signs and “mainstreeting”. The Local Government Act restricts local elections candidates, elector organizations and advertising sponsors from campaigning within 100 metres of a voting place. Questions about the 100 metre rule should be directed to local jurisdictions, as Elections BC does not administer the Local Government Act.

On General Voting Day, media cannot publish any election advertising online or via newspaper, radio or television. Media may publish, without charge, news, editorials, interviews, columns, letters, debates, speeches or commentaries within their publications, television programs and radio shows. This includes interviews and stories about candidates.

Elections BC does not administer voting, counting or results reporting for local elections. Questions about these topics should be addressed to local jurisdictions.